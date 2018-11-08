How to maintain your relationships as you grow your network

Building a great network involves more than meeting new people and introducing yourself . Once you get past that networking hurdle, you’ll face the challenges of maintaining and leveraging that network. As it grows, you’ll find it more and more difficult to keep in touch with every individual.

As a founder, maintaining a robust network has been critical to the success of my company. But make no mistake, managing hundreds of relationships is exhausting. This is where establishing a solid system comes in. That way, you can follow it without thinking (much like crossing off a checklist), until it becomes autopilot.

For me, that takes no more than one or two hours a day. I’ve seen the massive payoff from investing this little bit of time on a daily basis. We found our early customers, investors, and champions through my founder network–and we still find many of them there today. Here’s what that process entails.

I update my network by sending a personal newsletter

For a while, I was struggling to extract value out of my network, even though I had grown to know a lot of smart, connected people who wanted to help me. They just didn’t know how.

So I launched a personal newsletter. Once per month, I send an update on what I’ve been working on, and at the end, I have a section for “asks.” This is where I let my network know what I need help with at the time. Now, some of you might cringe at this, but think about it–if you’re looking for a freelance designer to revamp your website, and someone in your network knows a web designer who wants pick up extra projects, you’ve just helped someone by making your “ask.” As long as you respect people’s time and attention, asking for help won’t make you look bad.

The response to my newsletters has been tremendous–people better understand what our company Hatch Apps does (we enable non-technical people to build apps without coding) and are therefore referring more customers, investors, and relevant opportunities. I get replies all the time like, “A friend of mine is actually looking to build an app–can I connect you?” I use MailChimp so I’m able to track opens and clicks, and thereby know who in my network is most engaged.

I have friends who activate their networks via social media, or via a personal blog. Regardless of what medium you use, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. First, make sure that you’re your authentic self. It’s great to share your wins, but you also want to share your struggles, so it doesn’t seem like you’re just looking for an excuse to brag. Secondly, include interesting content. I include sections on “awesome reads” and “brilliant stuff my friends are building,” which my networks tend to click on. Lastly, make sure that you urge your connections to engage with your email. Be proactive about requesting comments or replies. This practice is an excellent way to drive engagement over the long term.