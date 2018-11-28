How Instant Pot designer Yi Qin makes top-selling products

Editor’s Note: This story is part of our feature, “Secrets of 13 of the most productive people.” See the complete 2018 list here.

Our objective is that you’ll press the button on an Instant Pot, and dinner is cooked. But for us, it’s a lot of work. How do we make sure that the press of the button creates the results that the consumer wants?

In the morning, I reserve time for collaborative meetings, whether it’s with the executives or the product management team. The morning hours are not always enough. Sometimes I have to skip lunch. My afternoon is more focused on individual projects. I have about a dozen in development, even though you just see a small portion that we launch in the market. Then I work with the product and test it. Most of the tests don’t require food, because you just need to measure temperatures and temperature curves.

Then I go home to spend time with the family, doing a little bit of cooking myself. Every family dinner is like I’m testing out my own products. Later, since we also have a team in China, we have night calls from 10 p.m. to after midnight quite a few times during the week.

My educational background is in computer science. One thing we learned is when you multitask, you spend a lot of time doing the overhead of “context switching”–you need to get yourself into the groove of thinking a certain way. That’s mental overhead. I realized that I could lump similar things, similar thinkings, into a similar period of time, in the morning and afternoon. And through the years, it became a habit.

Time he gets up

7 a.m.

Lunch routine

“Sometimes I have lunch, sometimes I don’t. I always have snacks in my drawer, so I’m prepared.”