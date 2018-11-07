How Trump is changing the visual culture of politics

Every election has its iconic images. Or does it?

There are standout images from previous campaigns. Barack Obama’s “Hope” poster, with all its homages and parodies, is a classic example.

George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” banner dogged him through his 2004 campaign and beyond.

Michael Dukakis’s ill-advised 1998 photo in a tank was widely seen as “a huge mistake.”

But this campaign season seems to work on different principles. As someone who’s worked in news design and graphics and now teaches these subjects, I’ve spent a good bit of attention on news visuals. To me, it seems like in 2018, images just don’t seem to stick in the same way as they used to.

As the midterm campaigns got under way, images appeared that were used to characterize the politics of one side or the other. One June image that circulated widely showed a crying Honduran child allegedly separated from her parents at the border. Later we learned she and her mother were detained together.

Also widely seen were photos of now Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, from Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.