How Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness starts and ends each day

When I refer to what is going on in my life, I literally hold up air quotes when I say the word “fame.” I didn’t think I would find myself in this position. I’m kind of hanging on by the seat of my pants. Being flexible has been key to getting here. I try not to be too rigid about my philosophy of life.

I start my day by meditating. It’s literally just three minutes. The goal is to do it for an amount of time that is attainable. Sometimes, my mind wanders. That’s a part of meditation where you just have to be gentle and patient with yourself. It is a practice.

When I’m burning the candle at both ends, my internal critic comes out a bit. Recently, I was really fighting to stop myself from looking at negative comments on Instagram–you know, really Insta-stalking people. I said to myself, “Oh my god, girl. What are you going through?” So for the past two weeks in my morning meditations, I have been trying to think of the word gratitude as I inhale. And as I exhale, I think about stress leaving my body.

My executive assistant, Julie, helps me so much. On Instagram, I do Beyoncé remake dances, and we will just study Beyoncé videos for the longest time until we figure out the choreography. It’ll take us four hours to get 16 counts. We’ve got more of a friendship than a professional relationship.

Eating is actually an area where I really need to Queer Eye my life. I am a coffee addict–I don’t mean that lightly–and I think it suppresses my appetite during the day. I find I have to remind myself to drink water and eat food. At 3 or 4, I have a late, big lunch and then a late, big dinner. Then it’s 9 o’clock and it’s me telling myself that I will not, under any terms, get Pop-Tarts tonight. I’m not doing it.

