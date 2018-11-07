Dollar Shave Club wants dudes smelling their best from date night to game night

Dollar Shave Club , the direct-to-consumer men’s grooming brand launched in 2011, wants to go beyond the sundry items on a man’s bathroom counter. It’s going beyond razors, toothpaste, and bottom wipes. Its newest offering, launched this week, is a suite of six high-end colognes called Blueprint . Each bottle will go for $50, which is about half the price of a premium cologne, but more expensive than any of the brand’s current products. Men will also be able to buy sets of three small fragrances for $35 to test them out.

The brand discovered that 54% of men have between two and three colognes. And 86% of men have different colognes for different occasions, so it has developed a group of scents that are designed to take a man through different aspects of life, from work to date night to a sports game. To develop the scents, Dollar Shave Club partnered with Ann Gottlieb, an expert perfumer known for her work on some iconic fragrances, including CK1 and Eternity. For eight months, the team worked on two categories of scents: Fresh, which is lighter and invigorating, and Warm, which is musky and comforting.