Boeing issues a warning about 737 MAX planes in the wake of the Lion Air crash

Boeing has issued a new warning to all pilots flying its 737 MAX aircraft, the model of the recently crashed Lion Air flight JT610 from Jakarta, Indonesia. According to NBC News , the warning revolves around what pilots should do if the plane gives an erroneous reading from a sensor. There are currently a little over 200 737 MAX jets in use.

The Lion Air jet that crashed reportedly had issues with its “angle of attack” sensors. When one of these faulty readings occurs, the plane may incorrectly sense it’s in an aerodynamic stall. Once that happens, it may try to right itself by pushing the nose down, reports the Straight Times. This new warning is essentially meant to provide guidance about what a pilot must do if he or she is flying manually and experiences these faulty readings.

The FAA also plans to issue its own mandate to further bolster Boeing’s warning, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating what exactly happened during the Lion Air crash, which killed 189 passengers. They are currently combing the seas for the voice recorder.