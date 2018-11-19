Melinda Gates, B.J. Novak, Sundar Pichai, and more share the children’s books that shaped them

There’s compelling data that children who grow up with parents reading to them perform better in school. But is it possible that a childhood passion for books can lay the foundation of a productive, successful–perhaps even, exceptional–life? Listening to Sheryl Sandberg, Melinda Gates, Sundar Pichai, Amy Tan, B.J. Novak, and other great minds of our time talk about how their love for reading began when they were toddlers seems to support this theory.

This week, the monthly kid’s book subscription called Literati releases a special box curated by these public figures, and others, including Paralympic champion Anjali Forber-Pratt, Harvard psychology professor Steven Pinker, and Brain Pickings founder Maria Popova. The books that they’ve chosen will be placed in this month’s box, organized by age and reading level. And the titles are diverse, ranging from classics like Madeline and The Little Prince, to recently published works like Rosie Revere, Engineer and Girls Who Code: The Friendship Code.

Every one of these “great minds” (as Literati is calling them) has written an inscription, and if a family decides to keep one of the books in the box, they can stick the inscription inside it. “It will feel like they have this personalized message that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives,” says Jessica Ewing, Literati’s founder. “Each of these people took the time to write a short snippet, as a kind of gift message to share with the next generation.”

Ewing, who graduated from Stanford with a degree in symbolic systems before working at Google, now spends her days poring over children’s books. She says this startup sprang out of her own personal interest in learning how children’s books influenced the lives of her heroes. She made a list of people she would love to include in this “great minds” list, and then reached out to them one by one. To her surprise, many were excited to participate. “I don’t think they often get asked what children’s books they really love,” Ewing says. “Coming up with their favorite children’s works of literature allowed them to go back to a more innocent frame of mind.”

Ewing says she kept her brief fairly open: She asked these people to identify children’s books that inspired them. Some of them chose books from their own childhood, but others chose books that they had read to their own children–thereby passing on their love of reading to the next generation–or books that they had recently stumbled upon. But it’s possible to see a through-line between the books that they’ve chosen and their life’s work.

Sundar Pichai recommends

Take Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO. Growing up in South India, Pichai showed an early interest in numbers and computers, and then went on to receive a scholarship to study engineering at Stanford. He picked a book called The Wild Robot, which is about a lovable robot called Roz who wakes up in the middle of an island and must use its ingenuity to find its way back to civilization. But on a deeper level, the book is about how technology intersects with nature, and how automation interacts with creativity. And this resonates with what Pichai does at Google, which involves ensuring that technology adapts and responds to the human needs of users.

B.J. Novak recommends

Comedian B.J. Novak, who is known for his roles on The Office and The Mindy Project, was influenced by humorous children’s books growing up. He includes Shel Silverstein’s book Uncle Shelby’s ABZ Book, which is a twist on an alphabet book but full of advice that no parent would actually share with a child. For instance, D is for Daddy encourages kids to give their father’s hair a trim while he sleeps to save him the cost of going to a barber. E is for Eggs recommends that you throw them on the ceiling. “My dad showed it to me with a very clear conspiratorial explanation that kids were not supposed to read this,” Novak explains. “And that, of course, took my enjoyment of the book’s comedy and my pride at getting the joke to a whole other level.”