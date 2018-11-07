Amazon is releasing a physical holiday toy catalog because nostalgia sells

The e-retailer has confirmed it will mail its first printed toy catalog to millions of customers this month, reports CNBC . The catalog, titled “A Holiday of Play,” is a throwback to the old Toys R Us and department store catalogs that were a staple of holiday marketing in the past.

The 70-page catalog, which you can see a PDF version of here, features a retro look that will probably have as many adults browsing through its pages as children. Many of the toys in the catalog will have a QR code next to them, which readers can scan to be taken to the product on Amazon’s website. Readers can also use Amazon’s mobile app to scan product images to get more information about them and to add them to their Amazon shopping cart.

Besides being mailed to customers, the catalogs will also be available at all Amazon Bookstores and Amazon 4-star retail outlets.