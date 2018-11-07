Every media outlet called a contentious Texas race. Then the projected loser crept ahead

I sure hope Gena Ortiz Jones is still awake. About two hours ago, her race to flip the House seat in San Antonio, Texas, seemed to be over. The Democratic was running against Republican Will Hurd, who was seeking a third term. Nearly every major media outlet announced that Hurd had won.

But now things aren’t so clear.

At around 2:45 a.m. this morning, New York Times’s election site had a big red checkmark over Hurd’s name, but the numbers said something different. With 100% of the precincts reporting, it showed Jones having more votes than Hurd.

The New York Times isn’t the only one. The Houston Chronicle also declared Hurd the winner. CNN had called the race, too.

In the time that’s passed, the Times retracted its projection. It also updated the above numbers to show Hurd in the lead once again, but this time not deeming him the assumed winner.

So what happened? For one, it seems the premature call was first made by the Associated Press, and then other outlets followed suit. The New York Times’s Nate Cohn tweeted this explanation:

For those curious, we automatically take AP calls in most cases. But obviously we’re uncalling this — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 7, 2018

We also automatically peg the needle to 100% at an AP call. But if it looks like it wouldn’t have ever supported a call — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 7, 2018

And, indeed, the AP has also withdrawn its call: