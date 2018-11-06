advertisement
Here are the historic wins and exciting firsts of the midterm elections

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

The rollercoaster ride of the 2018 midterm elections is still underway, but the night has already produced some impressive results. Thanks to a record number of women running for office, the U.S. hit a few important milestones as we all continue to strive to create a government that truly represents “we the people.”

Here are a few of the historic accomplishments:

    • Ayanna Pressley became the first black congresswoman from Massachusetts
    • Colorado’s Jared Polis became the nation’s first openly gay governor
    • New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress
    • Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar became the first-ever Latinas elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House.
    • Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar became the first Somali American congresswoman in U.S. history
    • Rashida Tlaib from Michigan became the first Muslim congresswoman
    • New Mexico’s Deb Haaland of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe is the first Native American woman to represent her state as a U.S. representative.
    • Sharice Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, is the first openly gay and first Native American woman to represent Kansas in Congress.
    • Despite Taylor Swift’s efforts, Marsha Blackburn became Tennessee’s first female senator.
    • New Mexico made Michelle Lujan Grisham the first Democratic Latina elected governor in the U.S.
