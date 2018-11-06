Here are the historic wins and exciting firsts of the midterm elections

The roller-coaster ride of the 2018 midterm elections is still underway, but the night has already produced some impressive results. Thanks to a record number of women running for office, the U.S. hit a few important milestones as we all continue to strive to create a government that truly represents “we the people.”
Here are a few of the historic accomplishments:
-
- Ayanna Pressley became the first black congresswoman from Massachusetts.
- Colorado’s Jared Polis became the nation’s first openly gay governor.
- New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
- Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar became the first-ever Latinas elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House.
- Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar became the first Somali-American congresswoman in U.S. history.
- Rashida Tlaib from Michigan became the first Muslim congresswoman.
- New Mexico’s Deb Haaland of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe is the first Native-American woman to represent her state as a U.S. representative.
- Sharice Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, is the first openly gay and first Native-merican woman to represent Kansas in Congress.
- Despite Taylor Swift’s efforts, Marsha Blackburn became Tennessee’s first female senator.
- New Mexico made Michelle Lujan Grisham the first Democratic Latina elected governor in the U.S.