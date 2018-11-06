Here’s how to track all the victories by female candidates in the midterm elections

A record number of women are running for office this year, ready to roll up their sleeves, and make a change in the country and hopefully usher in a pink wave—and maybe a sea change— in Congress. As the so-called “Year of the Woman” rolls on, if you want to track the victories, Rutgers University has you covered: They’ve set up a helpful website that tracks the races in which women are competing across the country from sea to shining sea (a.k.a. Alaska to Florida). We’ll be refreshing it all night waiting to see if a pink wave is headed towards Washington–and to see if we win our Fantasy Congressional League.