Use NHL star P.K. Subban’s mental checklist to start your day right

The [82-game NHL] season can be tiring, with the travel and the physicality of the sport. But I’m not complaining. I wake up every morning [thinking], “I don’t want to waste this day. How can I use this day to be better for tomorrow?”

The night before a big game, I start to visualize the next day. I go through my checklist of things I need to do–not so much on the ice, but I’ll think: “I gotta wake up at 8. I gotta have my breakfast at 8:30. I need to make sure that I get my 6 liters of water.” You don’t want to forget those things or it’ll mess you up–mentally more than physically. At one point, when I was about 20, I used to drink nine espresso shots before a game. Now I have less than a quarter cup of coffee.

I usually get to the game three hours before, and I’ll go through my structural warm-up, get my equipment set up, and start my balance and [muscle] activation exercises. Then we have our meetings. I’ll do a little bit of foam rolling. Then it’s more of an active warm-up, and then I go out and do my sprints and stuff to get ready.

On the ice, my warm-up routine can be tweaked based on how I feel. Sometimes you get out there and your body is feeling great, and you don’t have to push it. Sometimes you get out there and your legs feel like they’re 80 pounds apiece, and you gotta do a little extra.

Everyone needs a break once in a while. Sometimes I just want to be in a room by myself, not even have the TV on. I just want to relax, lie down, and not hear anything. When I moved to Nashville, I surprised a lot of people. I was single at the time, and most of the single guys lived downtown. I went and got a house in a suburb, in a gated community on a golf course. But that’s what I love. When I go home, it’s quiet, and no one bothers me. As I’ve gotten older, I realize how important that is.

[Last year] I pledged $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital. People knew that I loved to give back, and they were always asking me to go to this or that event. I learned that you can’t just give yourself all the time. I thought, “If I want to extend myself beyond my profession, I want to be organized.” That’s when I decided to make the pledge. Today, I barely have bad days. No matter how bad it gets, I know I helped a lot of people.