Listen to season 1 of Creative Conversation

Join Fast Company editor Kc Ifeanyi for in-depth explorations on the creative process with some of the most innovative thinkers across film, TV, music, and beyond.

EPISODE 1: David Sedaris

Where you just see a slice of pizza on the ground, David Sedaris sees an essay in the making.



EPISODE 2: Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch

The creative tag team behind Netflix’s GLOW is the definition of work spouse goals. In this episode, Flahive and Mensch explain how they’ve fine-tuned their collaborative dynamic to an art.



EPISODE 3: Max Richter

What makes Max Richter unique is that his creativity is matched only by his ambition, which lends a sense fearlessness to his work that, hopefully, will fuel your own creativity.



EPISODE 4: Terence Nance

Tumble into the mind of visionary filmmaker Terence Nance, whose new HBO show, Random Acts of Flyness, is like nothing you’ve seen before–guaranteed.



EPISODE 5: Lauren Greenfield

Excess. Greed. Addiction. The American Dream isn’t what it used to be–and Lauren Greenfield’s new doc Generation Wealth takes a closer look to find out why.

