Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford has one rule about email

Editor’s Note: This story is part of our feature, “Secrets of 13 of the most productive people.” See the complete 2018 list here.

I have a list of priorities that I make for myself. Every day when I get to the office, I write down the top three or four things that I have to really focus on. This way, I know what I want to achieve that day.

I work a lot through email and text. I make it my goal to review what has come in and separate those that I can answer. I also always say to my team: “Please don’t write me a novel, I won’t read it.” I just don’t have the time. Instead, write in the subject line what it is that this is about. And tell me up front–is a decision needed, or do you need me to look at something, or is it a “When you have time, take a look at this”?–so I can prioritize effectively and be responsive when I need to be.

But the best tool for productivity is to have the best talent. You’re never really doing it yourself.

Time she gets up

5 a.m.

First thing she does in the morning

“Coffee and water, and I’ll take a quick look at my emails. Then Jill, my spouse, and I feed the dog, the cat, the guinea pigs. We’ve got the animal kingdom.”

Place she can be most productive

“Airplanes. Nobody’s talking to you, and you’re not expected at a meeting.”