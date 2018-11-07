Silicon Valley voters just demanded that tech companies be responsible for their communities

With support from celebrity billionaire Marc Benioff, plus real celebrities Chris Rock and Jewel , San Francisco’s proposed $300 million business tax to fund housing and homeless programs became a national cause célèbre. Winning by a healthy 60%, Proposition C was by far the biggest, but not the only, successful effort to make big tech pay more to even out the growing income divide in American cities–a trend that may continue.

Just south of San Francisco, voters in tony Google hometown Mountain View and lower-income East Palo Alto passed their own smaller tax measures on local tech companies. Three very different communities all opting to claw back money from the tech titans may mark a turning point in the relationship between cities and the companies that bring them both rising prosperity and widening inequality.

“The way I see it is, they’re afraid that it will spread to other cities–the concept of taxing concentrations of wealth as represented by the corporate tech sector. And I think it very well might,” says Mountain View mayor Lenny Siegel about opponents of the city’s new business license tax.

Opposition was very mild, however, to Mountain View’s Measure P, a tax that rises with the size of the staff, up to $150 per person per year for companies with more than 5,000 workers. Beyond some grumbling, there were no organized campaigns against the ballot initiative, which was polling at 70% with two-thirds of the precincts reporting as of election night. Google, which will shoulder more than half the $6 million tax, per an analysis by the Palo Alto Daily Post, has taken no position on the measure. “It’s just not that big compared to their payroll. And they will benefit from the projects that we build as a result,” says Siegel.

Nearly all the money–90%–goes to transportation projects, such as upgrading the city’s transit center and expanding bike paths. One of the top priorities Siegel listed in taking office in January was to expand transit to keep up with economic growth that brings tens of thousands of workers into town each day. The bike-riding mayor has emphasized multimodal transit, with bikes, shuttles, and trains, as well as cars.

Google and parent company Alphabet have already been funding transit programs–such as free downtown shuttles and a bike trail between two of their campuses–which benefit both employees and the general public. “They recognize that their ability to continue doing business here depends upon us solving the transportation problems,” says Siegel.

