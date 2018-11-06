Trouble voting? Call or text these 3 resources to report election problems now

Voter turnout is looking like it’s off the charts in today’s midterm elections, and that means higher-than-usual instances of shady encounters and general mayhem at polling stations. We’ve already seen numerous reports of long lines, faulty voting machines, and voters being turned away from polling stations for various reasons.
If you’ve encountered a problem voting today, there are a number of resources where you can report the issue or try to get help.
- Election Protection. This is a coalition made up of voting-rights and civil-rights groups. Its hotline is 866-OUR-VOTE. USA Today reported earlier that it expects thousands of calls before the day is over. In addition to calling the number, you can also text OUR VOTE to 97779 to report an issue. More info here.
- Stateline. This resource from the Pew Charitable Trusts partnered with ProPublica to monitor issues related to voter access. You can report an issue by texting VOTE or VOTA (for Spanish) to 81380. You can also report an issue to this group using WhatsApp or Facebook. More info here.
- The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). This is not the most user-friendly interface (few government websites are), but voters can and should report issues to the federal government, especially rights violations. The DOJ has an online form where you can file a complaint if you believe your voting rights have been violated. More info here.