Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled over potential salmonella exposure

You may be tempted to stress eat tonight, but maybe skip the cake mix. Four types of Duncan Hines cake mixes have been voluntarily recalled by parent company Conagra Brands over the potential risk of salmonella contamination.

During their investigation into the root of five cases of salmonella poisoning, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found some of the bacteria lurking in a sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix. In the wake of the discovery, says the FDA, Conagra decided to voluntarily recall that product as well as three other varieties (Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow) made during the same time period–just to be sure that no one else gets an unhappy surprise.

If you wanted to pair Election Night coverage with a nice cake, you better check the UPC codes and Best If Used By Dates on your cake mixes. All of the cake mixes were sold in 15.25-ounce packages, had Best If Used by Dates on the top box of March 7-13, 2019, and different UPC codes:

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake (644209307500)

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake (644209307494

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake (644209307593

Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake (644209414550)

Consumers who have bought the mixes are advised not to consume the contents and to return them to the place of purchase. For details on how to get your cake mix replaced, head to www.duncanhines.com.

If you didn’t buy a Duncan Hines brand mix, go ahead and bake a cake—but maybe don’t lick the spoon.