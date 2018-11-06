What if Amazon just built its own city for its new HQ and left the rest of us alone?

Amazon is close to announcing a deal to split its new headquarters into two cities– reportedly , Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City in the D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. Splitting the headquarters across two locations may help avoid some of the problems inherent in expecting one city to suddenly absorb 50,000 Amazon employees. But one expert argues–controversially–that the simplest solution is the company just building a new city from scratch instead.

Bert Sperling, founder of a website that rates cities for people who are relocating, started to consider the idea of a true company town for Amazon soon after the company released its request for proposal (RFP) for its new headquarters, which asked for a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people, the potential to attract and retain tech talent, and a high quality of life.

“What they were looking for was something that didn’t exist, which was that the city was successful and large and affordable,” he says. “When I say successful, I mean having a really good economy and lots of tech workers. The cities that fit those criteria don’t have a short commute, they don’t have affordable housing, and any successful city is being strained as far as its infrastructure.”

Adding another 50,000 workers–and tens of thousands of other people to support them or who are moving with them as family members–would just add to challenges cities are already experiencing. “It makes the commute that much worse,” he says. “You would make the unaffordability that much worse and be competing for more jobs for the workers. What they’re looking for would essentially bring any successful city to its knees.”

Even adding 25,000 new employees would strain a city, he says. Instead of Arlington, Virginia, Sperling suggests that Amazon should consider building its own community in Oatlands, Virginia, which is currently rural and undeveloped, but still relatively close to D.C.

By starting with a blank slate, the company could design a community that optimizes work-life balance, with offices near homes and recreation. Amazon could test smart homes like those from Plant Prefab, a home-building startup it invested in recently, and offer cheap or subsidized housing for workers. It could test drone delivery and its automated Amazon Go stores. Streets could be designed to support self-driving cars and electric scooters.

It’s a vision not unlike Facebook’s plans to build a new campus in Menlo Park, California, with 1,500 homes and a walkable “downtown” area including a new grocery store, pharmacy, and other retail stores. Facebook plans to eventually have 35,000 employees in Menlo Park, more than the town’s current population. But that project–like older company towns, and Sperling’s Amazon proposal–has problems.