Parents are donating dirty diapers to give babies a head start in life

With all the marvels of modern medicine, it’s assumed that babies born today are far luckier than those of previous generations in each and every way. But there’s one area in which infants might be at a disadvantage: gut health.

C-sections and the overuse of antibiotics have affected the supply of B. infantis, a friendly strain of gut bacteria that mothers once fully transmitted to their babies during the first six months of life. Things have changed in the last century, and recent studies estimate that fewer than one in 10 babies in America have this vital bacterium.

Without it, newborns are more vulnerable to autoimmune diseases such as eczema, asthma, and allergies. Gut health is also linked to later-in-life medical conditions, ranging from diabetes to colon cancer to Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers have now found a way to detect the deficiency and supplement it. Evolve BioSystems, a privately held microbiome company that stemmed from the Foods for Health Institute at the University of California, Davis, is now able to identify shortages–with poop.

The team partnered with pediatrician offices and medical offices around the U.S. and requested new parents donate their dirty diapers for a study. Researchers then analyzed samples to develop a pediatric microbiome diagnostic tool to help identify bacterial deficiencies in infants. Evolve then created a prototype device–a rapid response test–to check for the important bacteria in a baby’s gut microbiome.

“It’s critical,” says Tanya Altmann, a pediatrician involved with the study. “We know that in the first six months of life, you really need this specific bacteria to help program the immune system and the metabolism.”

The test requires just a small sample of stool. Within 30 seconds, the test turns different colors responding to low or high doses of the bacterium. More than just analyzing levels, it’s also an actionable tool for parents to take control of their babies’ health. It comes with a form of activated B. infantis, which can be mixed with breast milk.