Idris Elba is officially the sexiest man alive

[Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Just in case you need some good news today, People has finally made it official: Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive.

The actor and DJ told People that the honor was “an ego boost for sure.” So there you go, it’s barely daylight and we’ve already helped Idris Elba prop up his undoubtedly flagging self-esteem and feel just a little bit better about himself. Doesn’t that make you feel good?

