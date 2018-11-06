Facebook just opened pop-up retail shops in time for the holidays

The company announced in a blog post that it has opened pop-up retail shops in nine Macy’s department stores across the country. But the pop-ups won’t be selling Facebook’s Oculus devices or its new Portal smart display devices. Instead, Facebook says the pop-up shops will feature products by “100 of the most-loved small businesses and digital-native brands on Facebook and Instagram.”

Facebook is positioning their pop-up shops as the bridge between digital online sales and physical retail sales for small businesses. The social media giant says one of the businesses with products on offer at Facebook’s first pop-up stores includes a digital-native business called Two Blind Brothers. The nonprofit makes ultra-soft designer clothing whose sales help fund blindness research. Other businesses include Love Your Melon, Bespoke Post, and Charleston Gourmet Burger Company.

Facebook’s pop-up stores are now open at The Market @ Macy’s in New York City, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. They will remain open until February 2019.