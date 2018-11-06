advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:19 am

Facebook: We failed to prevent our platform from being used to incite violence in Myanmar

Facebook: We failed to prevent our platform from being used to incite violence in Myanmar
[Photo: Pixabay/Pexels]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The social media giant has released an independent report it commissioned to investigate whether the company’s platform had been abused and used to contribute to human rights abuses in Myanmar, CNBC reports. Facebook said the report by the nonprofit Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) found that “a minority of users (in Myanmar) are seeking to exploit Facebook as a platform to undermine democracy and incite offline violence.”

In the report, BSR said that Facebook had “created an enabling environment for the ongoing endorsement and proliferation of human rights abuse in Myanmar.” Specifically, the BSR report found that failings at Facebook allowed people to persecute Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar by letting them disseminate character assassinations, rumors, and hate speech against the group.

The BSR suggests Facebook prevents further abuses by adopting a stand-alone human rights policy, issuing human rights transparency reports, and holding a yearly public briefing on Facebook’s human rights strategy and actions in Myanmar.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life