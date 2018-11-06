Amazon is splitting its new headquarters between two cities

In 2017 Amazon announced its plans to build a new headquarters, dubbed “HQ2,” somewhere in the U.S. HQ2 would rival Amazon’s original HQ in size and staff–employing up to 50,000 people earning on average $100,000 a year each. It then announced that it would be taking bids from cities that wanted to be home to HQ2. Now it appears that Amazon has chosen the winning city–but it’s two cities instead of one.

The New York Times is reporting that people familiar with the decision-making process behind HQ2 say Amazon is gearing up to announce that the locations will be the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens in New York City and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia (a suburb of Washington, D.C.). The NYT reports that Amazon already has more workers in those two areas than anywhere else outside Seattle–making them a natural choice.

Sources say that the split will be divided equally, with Amazon employing 25,000 workers in each city. Amazon so far has not commented on the reports of a decision for the locations of HQ2 being finalized. But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did have this to say about the prospect of Amazon setting up its new HQ in New York: