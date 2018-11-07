Miranda Kerr wants you to take a cold shower

In 2009, Miranda Kerr, the supermodel-turned-mogul , turned her love of certified organic and nontoxic beauty products into a business–a very successful one at that. With Kora Organics, Kerr quickly established herself–and her company–as a competitive player in the $13.2 billion dollar organic and natural beauty industry. As her company grows, the first Australian to wear Victoria’s Secret angel wings and self-described “ multitasking mumma ” is building her skincare brand into a natural beauty behemoth.

Here, Kerr reveals her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day:

What’s your Off Switch?

When I arrive home I leave my work—and phone—at the door. I like to switch off from business mode and into family mode. It’s so important to have that time and be present.

What’s your On Switch?

A cold shower! I like to do an all over body brush, then jump in the shower and do a cold blast for the last 30 seconds (or longer). I turn off the hot water and let the cold water invigorate my body. It’s the best wake-up call!