Blue Wave watch: 4 ways to track election results and get either ecstatic or furious

Saturday Night Live made fun of it . Steve Bannon admitted he’s worried about it. But until the races are over, no one really knows if the 2018 midterm elections will bring a so-called Blue Wave of Democratic victories.

First, a little math: To take back the House, Democrats need to flip at least 23 seats, per CNBC. With all 435 Congressional districts up for reelection tonight, that’s definitely doable. Flipping the Senate is seen as less likely, but with Senate races in the running in key states—Arizona, Texas, and Nevada, in particular–anything’s possible.

If you’re looking to track the election results online without a TV, I’ve rounded up a few options below: