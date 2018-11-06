Blue Wave watch: 4 ways to track election results and get either ecstatic or furious

Saturday Night Live made fun of it. Steve Bannon admitted he’s worried about it. But until the races are over, no one really knows if the 2018 midterm elections will bring a so-called Blue Wave of Democratic victories.
First, a little math: To take back the House, Democrats need to flip at least 23 seats, per CNBC. With all 435 Congressional districts up for reelection tonight, that’s definitely doable. Flipping the Senate is seen as less likely, but with Senate races in the running in key states—Arizona, Texas, and Nevada, in particular–anything’s possible.
If you’re looking to track the election results online without a TV, I’ve rounded up a few options below:
- PBS NewsHour: Always a good option for cord-cutters. Its election-night coverage will be live-streamed via YouTube and you don’t need one of those pesky cable logins. I’ve also embedded the video below. Find it here.
- Politico’s Election Results: This infographic is a good resource, with a simple design and updated in real time. Find it here.
- The New York Times live results maps are a personal favorite. You can find the House map here and the Senate map here.
- Live Governor Results: Another resource from the Times, which will track the results of the 36 gubernatorial races on the ballots in the 2018 midterms. Find it here.