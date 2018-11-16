5 inspired holiday gift suggestions from the staff of Sonos

Five people who work at the company famous for beautifully designed home sound equipment make their recommendations for great holiday gifts this year.

1. ROKR 3D Wooden Mechanical Puzzles

From $8.99, robotimeonline.com

“I love these puzzles [like the Marble Run Lift Coaster, $39.99]. I say they’re for my kids, but I always put them together while they watch.” –Christina Valente, Director, Corporate Beta Programs

2. Incense Pyres

$34, blackbirdballard.com

“If you want to give the gift of the ultimate home scent, nothing beats my hometown Seattle-based company Blackbird and its Mars incense cones–a rich, spicy, amberlike scent.” –Brian Beck, Global Head of Music

3. Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator Synthesizer

$49, teenageengineering.com

“The palm-size Pocket Operator is a great gift for any music lover interested in making beats on the go. It’s easy to use and no expert knowledge is needed–a perfect entry gift for those passionate about music making.” –Agnes Won, Senior UX Designer