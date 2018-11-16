Mattel employees share their top holiday gift picks

Just because you’re all grown up doesn’t mean you don’t still love toys. Here are five fun holiday gift ideas from folks at the iconic toy maker.

1. Boosted Electric Skateboard

Starting at $749, boostedboards.com

“I often have to scoot around the Mattel campus, which spans several blocks, for meetings, presentations, and shoots. I love to kick it out on my Boosted board—good for anyone looking to upgrade their commute from mundane to magic-carpet-ride fun.”–Michael Kadile, product designer

2. TC Electronic Ditto Stereo Looper

$129.99, guitarcenter.com

“This guitar pedal has a super-intuitive interface that allows even a hack like me to turn something into a musical loop that I can play over.”—Ed Duncan, head, Toy Box design and inventor relations

Related: 21 inspired holiday gift ideas from staff at 4 cool companies

3. Moxi Lolly Roller Skates

$279, moxiskates.com