Mattel employees share their top holiday gift picks

Mattel employees share their top holiday gift picks
[Photo: Graham Pollack]
By Fast Company

Just because you’re all grown up doesn’t mean you don’t still love toys. Here are five fun holiday gift ideas from folks at the iconic toy maker.

1. Boosted Electric Skateboard

Starting at $749, boostedboards.com

“I often have to scoot around the Mattel campus, which spans several blocks, for meetings, presentations, and shoots. I love to kick it out on my Boosted board—good for anyone looking to upgrade their commute from mundane to magic-carpet-ride fun.”–Michael Kadile, product designer

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

2. TC Electronic Ditto Stereo Looper

$129.99, guitarcenter.com

“This guitar pedal has a super-intuitive interface that allows even a hack like me to turn something into a musical loop that I can play over.”—Ed Duncan, head, Toy Box design and inventor relations

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

3. Moxi Lolly Roller Skates

$279, moxiskates.com

“I love supporting indie brands and companies started by women. I won’t lie, these Lolly skates are calling my name.” —Elena Wilson, design director, Barbie

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

4. Gudetama Fanny Pack

$32, sanrio.com

“The latest character from Sanrio, best known for Hello Kitty, Gude­tama is often depicted in funny, relatable situations that are made even more humorous by the fact that he is an egg. A great gift for those who don’t take life too seriously.”—Natasha Berling, VP, design, Toy Box

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

5. iXoost Speakers

From around $6,800, ixoost.it

“For the car enthusiast and music lover who has everything, consider these Bluetooth speakers made from the actual exhausts of high-performance cars.” —Ted Wu, VP, design, Hot Wheels

