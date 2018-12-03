55 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Choose your fighter: Dick Cheney or Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I mean, obviously, it’s gotta be RBG (unless you’re one of those roots-for-Darth-Vader types) in real life, but what about at the movies? This winter, biopics on the former VP and the current (for at least two more years, please!) Supreme Court Justice arrive in theaters on the same day. The former is pitched as a nonfiction dark comedy while the latter is more of a straightforward biopic. Vice stars a shockingly plus-size Christian Bale and is directed by The Big Short‘s Adam McKay, while The Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones and is directed by Deep Impact’s Mimi Leder. It’s a legitimately tough choice, as both films are just some of the cinematic treats in an overflowing stocking of Christmas Day releases. For one glorious day, it will be just as frustrating to decide which movie to go see as it is to figure out what show to binge through next. The bad news is there’s also a lot to watch at home, including a new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time, space aliens!
Anyway, have a look below at everything else coming down the pike in the dwindling days of 2018, so you can navigate your entertainment route to the new year.
Movies
- Ben Is Back, December 7
- Clara’s Ghost, December 7
- Mary Queen of Scots, December 7
- Vox Lux, December 7
- Mortal Engines, December 14
- The Mule, December 14
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, December 14
- The House That Jack Built, December 14
- If Beale Street Could Talk, December 14
- Mary Poppins Returns, December 19
- Aquaman, December 21
- Bumblebee, December 21
- Holmes and Watson, December 21
- Second Act, December 21
- Welcome to Marwen, December 21
- On the Basis of Sex, December 25
- Vice, December 25
- Destroyer, December 25
- Stan & Ollie, December 28
MOVIES ON VOD
- Dogs of Berlin, December 7 on Netflix
- Dumplin’, December 7 on Netflix
- The Hookup Plan, December 7 on Netflix
- Icebox, December 7 on HBO
- Out of Many, One, December 12 on Netflix
- Bird Box, December 14 on Netflix
- Roma, December 14 on Netflix
- Springsteen on Broadway, December 15 on Netflix
MUSIC
- Gucci Mane – Evil Genius, December 7
- Van Morrison – The Prophet Speaks, December 7
- Method Man – Meth Lab II: The Lithium, December 11
- Bruce Springsteen – Springsteen On Broadway, December 14
TV
- Garth: Live at Notre Dame!, December 2 on CBS
- Nightflyers, December 2 on Syfy
- Berlin Station, December 3 on Epix
- Vanderpump Rules, December 3 on Bravo
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, December 5 on Prime Video
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, December 5 on Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, December 5 on VH1
- Counterpart, December 9 on Starz
- Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean, December 15 on HBO
- Marvel’s Runaways, December 21 on Hulu
- Selection Day, December 28 on Netflix
- The Orville, December 30 on Fox
Books
- The Dakota Winters by Tom Barbash, December 4
- North of Dawn by Nuruddin Farah, December 4
- My Favorite Half-Night Stand by Christina Lauren, December 4
- Pandemic by Robin Cook, December 11
- The Day the Sun Died by Yan Lianke, December 11
- The Sea by Rikke Villadsen, December 11
- The Most Beautiful Night of the Soul: More Stories from the Middle East and Beyond by Sandor Jaszberenyi, December 18
- Summer of the Fawn by Alain Laboile, December 18
- I Refuse for the Devil to Take My Soul: Inside Cook County Jail by Lili Kobielski, December 24
- Helen Levitt by Helen Levitt, December 25
- Seta Manoukian: Painting in Levitation by Seta Manoukian, December 30
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Welcome to Marwen: Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures; Nightflyers: Jonathan Hession/Syfy; Mary Queen of Scots: Parisa Tag/Focus Features, Liam Daniel/Focus Features; Holmes and Watson: Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Entertainment; Second Act: Barry Wetcher/STX Entertainment; On the Basis of Sex: Jonathan Wenk/Focus Features; Marvel’s Runaways: Greg Lewis/Hulu; The Hookup Plan: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix; Vice: Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures; Bird Box: Saeed Adyani/Netflix; Roma: Carlos Somonte/Netflix; Dumplin’: courtesy of Netflix; Vox Lux: Courtesy of NEON]