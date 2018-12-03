55 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Choose your fighter: Dick Cheney or Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I mean, obviously, it’s gotta be RBG (unless you’re one of those roots-for-Darth-Vader types) in real life, but what about at the movies? This winter, biopics on the former VP and the current (for at least two more years, please!) Supreme Court Justice arrive in theaters on the same day. The former is pitched as a nonfiction dark comedy while the latter is more of a straightforward biopic. Vice stars a shockingly plus-size Christian Bale and is directed by The Big Short‘s Adam McKay, while The Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones and is directed by Deep Impact’s Mimi Leder. It’s a legitimately tough choice, as both films are just some of the cinematic treats in an overflowing stocking of Christmas Day releases. For one glorious day, it will be just as frustrating to decide which movie to go see as it is to figure out what show to binge through next. The bad news is there’s also a lot to watch at home, including a new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time, space aliens!