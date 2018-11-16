advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Need a creative gift idea? Here’s what Etsy employees are giving this year

Need a creative gift idea? Here's what Etsy employees are giving this year

[Photo: Graham Pollack]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

If your friends are fans of Etsy, they may like these gift suggestions from executives of the Brooklyn-based artisanal e-commerce site.

1. Reclamation Etchworks Glass Spirit Decanters

$295 for set of six, etsy.com

“The Variance decanter collection is equally great for groomsmen and holiday gifts. I typically fill the decanter with my friend’s favorite spirit—so, two gifts in one.”—Jeremy Toeman, Etsy, VP, product management

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

2. Beardology Ultimate Man Set

$37.95, etsy.com

“There’s a reason beard oil is so trendy right now. It keeps you feeling and smelling fresh, but isn’t overpowering like a lot of colognes. Beardology uses all-natural oils to keep facial hair moisturized and healthy. The gift set includes oil and soap that’s great for everyday use, and the balm is ideal for traveling since it can’t spill or break in your suitcase.”–Jeremy Toeman, VP, product management

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

3. My Happy Soaps

$14.36, etsy.com

“My Happy Soaps are made from all-natural and organic ingredients, and the scents take you right to the French countryside where they are made. The wide range of colors and fragrances means you can choose the bars that complement your friends’ style and aesthetic.”—Linda Findley Kozlowski, chief operating officer

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

4. Hook and Matter Rose Gold Stud Earrings

$50, etsy.com

“Classic and timeless are always a hit when it comes to gift giving. These faceted earrings by Hook and Matter are a chic, geometric take on the traditional stud earring.”—Jessica Doyle, VP, communications

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

5. LovelyEarthlings Journal

$14.50, etsy.com

“Customized journals, like the ones from LovelyEarthlings, are a great holiday gift. The cover designs are super fun, and the blank pages are both a symbolic and literal fresh start for the new year ahead.”—Dayna Isom Johnson, communications manager and judge on NBC’s Making It

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

6. Kiwi Crate Subscription Box

$19.95/month, kiwico.com

“Kiwi Crate is meant for kids, but in my house it has become a full-family activity. The monthly boxes include STEAM-based projects [such as the My Body and Me sewing kit, above] that develop critical skills and get children’s creative juices flowing.”—Kruti Patel Goyal, general manager, seller services

