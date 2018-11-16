Need a creative gift idea? Here’s what Etsy employees are giving this year

If your friends are fans of Etsy, they may like these gift suggestions from executives of the Brooklyn-based artisanal e-commerce site.

1. Reclamation Etchworks Glass Spirit Decanters

$295 for set of six, etsy.com

“The Variance decanter collection is equally great for groomsmen and holiday gifts. I typically fill the decanter with my friend’s favorite spirit—so, two gifts in one.”—Jeremy Toeman, Etsy, VP, product management

2. Beardology Ultimate Man Set

$37.95, etsy.com

“There’s a reason beard oil is so trendy right now. It keeps you feeling and smelling fresh, but isn’t overpowering like a lot of colognes. Beardology uses all-natural oils to keep facial hair moisturized and healthy. The gift set includes oil and soap that’s great for everyday use, and the balm is ideal for traveling since it can’t spill or break in your suitcase.”–Jeremy Toeman, VP, product management

3. My Happy Soaps

$14.36, etsy.com

“My Happy Soaps are made from all-natural and organic ingredients, and the scents take you right to the French countryside where they are made. The wide range of colors and fragrances means you can choose the bars that complement your friends’ style and aesthetic.”—Linda Findley Kozlowski, chief operating officer