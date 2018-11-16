Your Shinola-loving loved ones might like these gift ideas from Shinola staff

Five employees from the brand renowned for its classic retro aesthetic offer their suggestions for holiday gifts this year.

1. Koio Sneakers

From $178, koio.co

“Koio’s handcrafted Italian sneakers are classic low- and high-tops in great colorways. The company does cool collaborations, like the Game of Thrones low-top sneaker designed for HBO, and another collection inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel.”–Kirk Black, NYC area manager

2. Faribault Wool Blanket

$200, faribaultmill.com

“It’s the perfect companion for weekend trips—durable, warm, and available in a variety of styles.”—Daniel Caudill, creative director

3. Dinosaur Designs Resin Bowl

From $50, dinosaurdesigns.com

“I’d buy literally anything from Dinosaur Designs. Their dish bowls for bits and bobs are so cute, with great price points.”—Ruthie Underwood, women’s design director