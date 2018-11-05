Even Fox News and Facebook thought that Trump caravan ad was too racist

Facebook has pulled an ad that was deemed too racist to air on CNN, NBC, and *gasp* even Fox News.

The ad, paid for by Donald J. Trump for President, features a convicted cop killer who was deported multiple times before he shot and killed two California sheriff’s deputies. In a remarkable omission, the ad fails to mention that the killer, Luis Brocamontes, entered the country illegally during the George W. Bush administration (that’s a Republican, for those keeping track at home) and was arrested and released in 1998 by the Maricopa County sheriff’s department led by Joe Arpaio, whom the president pardoned.

The 30-second ad focuses on the controversial so-called migrant caravan of asylum-seekers making their way to the U.S. border. “America cannot allow this invasion. The migrant caravan must be stopped,” the ad, which aired during Sunday Night Football, declares. “President Trump and his allies will protect our border and keep our families safe.” This, despite the fact that most studies show that immigrants do not cause an increase in crime.

The ad was released by the Trump campaign last week and, according to the Daily Beast, the campaign spent between $27,000 and $94,000 promoting the ads on Facebook, before the social media site came to the conclusion that the ad violated its advertising policy against “sensational content.” Users may still share the video on their pages, though.

Facebook’s realization that the ad violated its policies may have come too late. According to the Daily Beast, Facebook advertising data reveals that millions of Facebook users–somewhere between 2.8 million and 5 million of them–viewed the ad before it was removed.

Updated to add a statement sent over by Fox News from Marianne Gambelli, President, Ad Sales: “Upon further review, FOX News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either FOX News Channel or FOX Business Network.”