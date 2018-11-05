Burger King got in a sick Twitter burn on Kanye, because that’s how things work now

What: A Twitter spat for the ages, one in which we find ourselves paradoxically on the side of the corporate Twitter account over the musician.

Who: Burger King UK and Kanye West.

Why we care: Remember when Kanye didn’t seem like exactly the kind of person who could get devastatingly dunked on by a Burger King twitter? Those were the days. Well, they’re gone now. Long gone.

After renouncing his cataclysmic political advocacy last week, the man who gave us the Late Registration album went back to his previous style of provocation: making outlandish hot takes about cultural ephemera.

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

Even fewer people may agree with the substance of his declaration than they did with his “BILL COSBY INNOCENT” tweet or his thoughts on slavery as a choice, but on the plus side, this tweet doesn’t marginalize anyone’s humanity. There was once a time when Kanye’s contrarian view on McDonald’s would get a warm reception, its ironic embrace jolting the fast food monolith’s numbers even higher that week. At this point, though, Kanye has left himself so vulnerable that even a corporate Twitter account–the British subset of it, at that–could stroll through and eat his lunch for him.