How to plan a successful small group retreat

There are a many perks of working remotely–like not having to deal with an awful morning commute and being able to work (and take breaks), whenever you want, wherever you want. But it can also get very lonely, especially if most of your communication with people happens over the phone or via a screen. Twenty-one percent of remote workers said that loneliness was the most challenging part of their working arrangement, according to a 2018 survey by Buffer .

That’s why one of the things I look forward to the most every year is getting together with other people for a retreat. In the past, I’ve made it a priority to at least do a mini-retreat with one other freelancer, but this year, I was able to organize my first small group retreat.

Making a small group retreat happen, however, is no small or simple task. It takes some careful planning. From the perfect location to the right activities, there’s a lot to figure out. Here are some lessons I learned in the process.

1. Consider shared lodging

Staying in a large house with multiple bedrooms turned out to be a great option for my small group retreat, as it was a relaxed, cozy environment. I found and booked a home located on Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena, Illinois, but if you’re looking for something a less location-specific, sites like Airbnb or VRBO present endless options for finding a home-based location in almost any city.

Retreats like this can also serve as a networking opportunity to build new professional relationships in a relaxed setting. A large house is perfect for that setup. People can retreat to their own rooms when they need privacy, and have impromptu conversations in the common living space. As I previously wrote for Fast Company, spending a few days side by side lets your ideas percolate slowly. Shared lodging is conducive to those types of interactions.

2. Plan indoor and outdoor activities

The weather didn’t always cooperate during the retreat, so it was helpful to have plenty of onsite activities that didn’t rely on us being outdoors. Sure, it would’ve been nice to play a round of golf or to sit around a fire at night–but it wouldn’t have been as fun in extremely windy weather. We planned plenty of indoor activities to keep the group busy and entertained–like board games, an onsite spa, and multiple indoor fireplaces where we could roast marshmallows.

3. Schedule time for people to be alone

While staying in a house together creates the environment for new deep relationships to form, it can start to feel like close quarters if everyone feels like they have to be together all the time. Remote workers are especially prone to feeling like this, especially if they spend most of their time alone.