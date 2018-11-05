I’m a Florida teen voting in my first election. Here’s why gun reform is my top issue

Editor’s note: This article was originally posted as a Facebook comment in response to a new ad about gun safety . The author is an 18-year-old senior at Largo High School, in Largo, Florida, and the daughter of one of our copy editors. We republished it here with the author’s permission.

I’m not one to post a lot of politics on my feed, but I have been compelled to say something in light of the upcoming elections.

As a student, I should be learning how to differentiate equations, not how to build a barricade.

I should be discussing Poe’s The Purloined Letter in English with my classmates, not listening to my teacher discuss escape routes in case our door is kicked down.

I should be practicing IB papers for my exams in May, not watching the police chief tell us how to subdue and attack a person with our backpacks and textbooks.

I understand how intrinsically important the Second Amendment is to the United States’s political history, but we need to think about evolving with the times. We are not looking at 18th-century matchlock muskets anymore. We are looking at AR-15 weapons that leave nobody standing.

Proper gun sense reforms will still give the rights to those who are responsible enough to be entrusted with a firearm, but deny it to those who are deemed unsafe or mentally unstable by the law.