The home robot of the future isn’t a maid. It’s a closet

The domestic robot of the future was supposed to look like Rosie from The Jetsons. It was supposed to wear an apron and quip while scrambling us up some space eggs. But chances are, they will be much more mundane.

Case in point, the Cambridge-based company Ori wants to ship you a shape-shifting walk-in closet, powered by robotics. The cost? A few thousand dollars.

Dubbed the Ori Pocket Closet, it’s a product more than half a decade in the making. Its origins began back in 2014, as a research project from MIT called CityHome. It was a robotic apartment in a box, a Rubik’s cube full of hidden compartments in your living room, that promised to transform 200 square feet into triple the usable footprint.

The research was a response to the fact that homes are shrinking worldwide. U.S. apartment floorplans have shrunk by nearly 10% over the last ten years, and across the globe, 66% of the population is projected to live in cities by 2050–cites that will be face unprecedented urban density. By 2017, lead researcher Hasier Larrea founded the company Ori to commercialize the technology for select developers–and tapped Yves Behar’s Fuseproject to design the product. It was basically a motorized room divider that could mount a TV, store clothing, and roll out your bed. The oversized armoire could certainly stretch a room, but it was only sold to the commercial market, like condo developers.

Now, Ori is tripling its product portfolio and selling directly to consumers, too.

The first product on the list is the newly named Ori Studio Suite. It’s really just a minor revamp of the Fuseproject-designed Ori system. This will continue to be a B2B product.

The second product is the Ori Pocket Closet. It’s on sale starting today. It will ship flat-packed to your door for you or Ori to install within four weeks–or just time time for Christmas. The Pocket Closet is one or two shelving walls (priced at $2,640 and $3,450, respectively) that can expand to create a walk-in closet when you want it, and contract to close the closet when you don’t. The shelves run on a motorized track–that’s the robot part–that you can activate with the touch of a button, voice controls, or an app. Your clothes hang on a recessed bar that is not smooshed by all the opening and closing.