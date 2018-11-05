NBC is sorry about the racism

Who: NBC.

Why we care: In a move that could be described as a real whoopsie-daisy, NBC aired an anti-immigration ad from the Trump administration that the network later realized was too “insensitive” to air.

NEW NBC statement regarding the Trump immigration ad: “After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible.” – NBCUniversal Spokesperson. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 5, 2018

By “insensitive,” what NBC’s PR means to say is “super racist.” The ad in question is frequently compared to 1988’s famous “Willie Horton” ad targeting Democrat Michael Dukakis–long considered a low point even in the history of dirty political tricks. In the newer ad, the Trump administration links an undocumented immigrant cop killer with the Democrats, which would be an irresponsible tactic even if the cop killer in question had not actually entered the country during the Bush administration. When CNN received the ad, the network deemed it too racist to air.

CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts. ???? — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 3, 2018

NBC’s cowardice in refusing to call the ad “racist” is only eclipsed by its sheer gall in speaking out against the spot after airing it to an audience of millions on the eve of the midterm elections. (Kind of like how the network feigned surprise when Megyn Kelly defended blackface.) Maybe some viewers will only see the ad now through the lens of its retraction, like toothpaste smoothly inserted back in the tube. Mark another notch in NBC’s recent history of holding itself to high moral integrity.