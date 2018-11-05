Corporations flood midterms with money even while running up $1.7 trillion in debt

Corporations that are pouring campaign cash into the midterm election cycle have accumulated at least$1.7 trillion in debt, according to a MapLight analysis of Securities and Exchange Commission documents.

The 20 largest corporate PACs operated by publicly traded, non-financial companies have given $31 million to candidates since 2017, even while borrowing record amounts that are being eyed as a potential source of an economic crisis that could rival the 2008 financial collapse in size and scope.

The donations by the heavily indebted companies highlight the importance of their political connections. At least one-third of the biggest corporate donors, including titans like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, are major government contractors who rely upon tax dollars for their financial survival. All of the major corporate donors, which include giants such as Amazon, Walmart, and General Motors, have a vested interest in the government’s rules for handling corporate debt. And all would be affected by any government policies designed to pull the economy out of a tailspin.

“The growing concern . . . doesn’t mean we’re on the verge of a recession,” William Cohan, an author and former investment banker, wrote in an August op-ed for the New York Times. “But the corporate debt bubble inevitably will play a role in causing it.”

The potato chip theory

Both Congress and the Federal Reserve Board generally encouraged the accumulation of debt during the last decade. Although stock prices are often viewed as a key indicator of the nation’s economic health, the $40 trillion U.S. bond market is currently worth roughly $10 trillion more than the stock market.

Corporate borrowing, which has been financed heavily with bonds, has been boosted by two factors: Record low interest rates and the tax deductibility of interest from borrowing. The interest rates set by the Federal Reserve Board have remained low since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, and the most important rate that affects corporate borrowing only recently edged past 2%.

The new debt has been used for traditional purposes, such as refinancing high-interest debt and acquiring other companies. But it’s also been used to repurchase corporate stock, which has the effect of goosing share prices, pleasing both investors and corporate executives whose salaries are tied to company stock prices. For example, Boeing Co., which reported almost $90 billion of debt for the most recent quarter, announced in late 2017 it would buy back $18 billion in shares of its own stock during the next two to three years.