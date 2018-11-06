Can we end animal farming by the end of the century?

By the end of the year, you may be able to walk into a restaurant and order chicken grown from chicken cells in a bioreactor rather than from an animal . It’s already possible to buy plant-based burgers more realistic than anything available in the past . It raises a question: What would it take to fully replace meat from animals?

In a new book, The End of Animal Farming, Jacy Reese, the research director and cofounder of the nonprofit think tank Sentience Institute, argues that it’s something that could feasibly happen by the end of the century.

Reese studied past shifts, such as how long it took women to get the right to vote and how long it took for cars to be widely adopted, and then made adjustments based on the difficulty of the problem, how motivated people are to tackle it, and what tools are available.

Increasingly, he argues, people are aware of the giant environmental footprint of producing meat, and problems with factory farms. And now it’s becoming more practical to actually replace it. “We’re getting the food technology, and we’re getting the commercial infrastructure,” he says.

Meat giants like Cargill and Tyson are investing in startups like Memphis Meats, which made the first lab-grown meatball in 2016, and Beyond Meat, which sells its uber-realistic plant-based burger in the meat case at Whole Foods.

Impossible Foods, the manufacturer of a plant-based burger known for its use of heme–the protein that makes blood red and gives meat a large part of its flavor–has raised $387 million to date. Just, a food tech company that started with a plant-based version of mayo and plans to soon launch a “cultured meat” or “clean meat” grown in bioreactors, has raised $220 million. Reese says that more funding could move the field much more quickly.

“In the scope of global technologies, that’s still not much funding,” he says. “If just one government decides to pick up the flag and carry this as one of their most important technological issues, the way renewable energy or solar or something has been picked up, we could see really, really rapid technological progress.” New policies–like meat taxes, which some governments have considered–could also accelerate the adoption of alternatives.