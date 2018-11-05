With midterms episode, “SNL” captures sense of looming political catastrophe

During his opening monologue on the final Saturday Night Live before the 2016 election, Benedict Cumberbatch described the moment as “the last week in America as we know it.” He had no idea how right he would turn out to be.

The SNL writers who put those words on giant cue cards for him had no idea either. They seemed to look at that singularly contentious election as a storm to endure, rather than a jaunt through purgatory on the road to hell. Surely, Good would prevail! Jokes about “the last election ever” or “the final season of America” were merely meant to acknowledge that the plane could potentially, maybe crash into the mountain. The people making the jokes likely knew in their hearts that it couldn’t actually happen.

All that has changed now, though, and the final episode of the show before the midterms is the proof.

Before turning attention toward SNL as it stands now, let’s stick with the 2016 version. In the penultimate episode before the election, Tom Hanks used his role as America’s Dad to assure us during his monologue that everything would be fine. The whole show was a premature victory lap, in which the Access Hollywood tape and something about Clinton’s debate performance were depicted as dueling coffin nails for Trump’s chances. Confidence was surging. Forget Wikileaks’ steady drip of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails! Forget any unforeseen last-minute disasters! This thing was in the bag.

Then came the Comey letter, wherein the director of the FBI informed America that the federal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails had been reopened. This revelation, which ultimately came to nothing, gave Trump’s campaign the shot in the arm it needed. It’s directly responsible for Benedict Cumberbatch’s feigned concern in that last SNL before the election. The show remains cautiously optimistic nonetheless. The cold open started by demonstrating how mainstream media was willing to view all of Trump’s astoundingly glaring flaws as the equivalent of Clinton’s emails–before the sketch interrupts itself. In a whimsical bit of escapist fantasy that goes down like poison when viewing at this late date, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon break kayfabe, running out into the night to hug various Times Square denizens, regardless of whether they happen to be wearing a Trump That Bitch T-shirt.

We all know what happened next. The division in America proved impossible to bridge using any amount of hugs. The suggestion that everything was going to be okay, that there was some mythical Obama-era Golden Age that could be restored suddenly seemed tragically naive.