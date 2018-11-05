Lowe’s is closing over 50 stores–Here are the locations impacted

The home improvement store Lowe’s announced today it is going to close dozens of its “underperforming” stores in North America–20 in the U.S. and 31 in Canada, to be exact. According to a press release , this is part of a restructuring to make the business more nimble and profitable .

Here’s a list of the states and provinces that will be seeing store closures:

United States:

Alabama: 1 store closing

California: 4 stores closing

Connecticut: 1 store closing

Illinois: 2 stores closing

Indiana: 1 store closing

Louisiana: 1 store closing

Massachusetts: 1 store closing

Michigan: 2 stores closing

Minnesota: 1 store closing

Missouri: 2 stores closing

New York: 2 stores closing

Pennsylvania: 1 store closing

Texas: 1 store closing

Canada*:

British Columbia: 1 store closing

Alberta: 2 stores closing

Ontario: 9 stores closing

Québec: 9 stores closing

Newfoundland: 6 stores closing

*(Lowe’s only lists 27 Canadian stores closing, though the press release says the total will come to 31.)

Lowe’s currently has over 2,000 locations throughout North America, and has had difficulties of late competing with the likes of Home Depot. This is the second big shutdown associated with the Lowe’s brand. Earlier this year, it announced that it would be shutting down all Orchard Supply Hardware locations–a store chain it acquired in 2013.

The company says all impacted stores should be shuttered by February 1, 2019. Currently, Lowe’s stock is down by only 0.5% in pre-market trading. We’ll see if this announcement will cause further damage once the markets open.