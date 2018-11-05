Bad actors are reportedly spreading lies about election interference

We’re one day out from the U.S. midterm elections, and all eyes are on whether foreign actors are trying to interfere with this election. According to a new Axios report , some bad actors may be trying to spread a certain kind of misinformation: the narrative that the election has already been hacked.

According to anonymous sources at the top technology companies, the platforms are seeing “evidence that the same bad actors looking to interfere in the U.S. elections are now looking to spread false claims of meddling.” Misinformation comes in all shapes and sizes, and it seems this strand of fake news is about furthering the narrative that election meddling has occurred. The sources reportedly said they saw multiple examples of this, but the details of these purported claims were not disclosed.

This would be one way bad actors could create distrust among Americans–by making them question the validity of the outcome. Of course, this doesn’t mean that actual meddling is not happening. Still, this report means people should be extra vigilant when digesting online information.

You can read the full Axios report here.