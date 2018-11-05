Amazon opens yet another 4-star store, this time in Berkeley

The company isn’t wasting any time opening brick-and-mortar locations just in time for the holiday shopping season. It was just last week that Amazon opened its second 4-star store in Colorado after opening its first in New York’s SoHo in late September. Though the new store in Berkeley, California, had been announced as being in the works, its opening comes as a surprise as Amazon set it up pretty much under the radar, reports the Verge.
The store is located at 1787 Fourth Street in Berkeley and will open at 10 a.m. today. Regular store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. As with other 4-star stores, the Berkeley location will carry about 2,300 products that have received a rating of 4-stars or higher on Amazon.com.