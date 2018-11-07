10 million homeless people have clean socks thanks to Bombas

In just five years, sock brand Bombas has sold 10 million pairs of socks, and thanks to the brand’s mission of donating a pair of socks to the homeless for every pair sold, this means that 10 million homeless people around the country now have warm, clean socks. Cofounders David Heath and Randy Goldberg came up with the idea for their company when they discovered the remarkable statistic that socks are the number-one most requested item in homeless shelters. They now donate brand-new socks through a network of 1,200 partners and shelters across the United States.

In order to make Bombas successful, the founders needed to engineer socks that customers would be willing to choose over the many sock competitors on the market. This strategy has clearly worked, because Bombas socks, which cost about $12 a pop, have now achieved cult-like status among people who really care about their socks. Last year, the brand generated $47.2 million in revenue.

But the socks Bombas make for the homeless are different from those sold on the website. Those for the homeless are black, thicker, and feature reinforced seams, to make them more durable. They are also antimicrobial to deter odor and fungus and make them last longer between washes, since many homeless people don’t have easy access to a washing machine. To celebrate this milestone, Bombas is launching a campaign called The Best Sock Never Sold, since the donation socks aren’t available to the public.