Goop brings its holiday list to life with a new gifting concept store

Gwyneth Paltrow is famous for curating an annual holiday gift guide. Sometimes items on the list are slightly kooky (an $85 bag of crystals to balance your chakra system, anyone?) and outlandishly expensive (a $595 silk kimono). For the past three years, the list has existed both on Goop’s website, as well as at brick-and-mortar stores. But this year, Goop is taking its gifting concept up a notch with three new pop-up shops in San Francisco, Dallas, and Manhasset, New York.

Goop GIFT, as it will be called, will be organized to bring the digital gift guide to life. Products will be organized according to the brand’s 12 categories, including The Traveler, The Host, and The Lover. And unlike the online experience, buying a product in-store will come with special touches like calligraphy, gift wrapping, and other types of personalization.

There will also be two new categories, including One-Step-Aheader, which focuses on the newest trends, and the One and Only, which will include exclusive items that sound like they will require the average person to take out a second mortgage to purchase something on this list. And interestingly, Goop is now partnering with Google for the first time, to bring new tech to the gift list. There will be a curated selection of Google products, like Google Home, both on the online list, as well as in-store.

We’re all waiting to see what hilarious ideas Paltrow will put on her list. One year, there was fancy $950 toilet paper, a $225 toothpaste squeezer, and 18K $125,000 dumbbells. We’ll have to see what she has up her sleeve this year. The pop-ups open on November 15.