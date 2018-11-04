NYC Marathon 2018 live stream: How to watch the race and track runners without a TV

Fall is in the air, and that means the race is on in Gotham. The TCS New York City Marathon takes place this morning (Sunday, November 4), with runners beginning at Staten Island and continuing 26.2 miles through all five boroughs before finishing at the south end of Central Park. You can find the full route map here.
The races start at various times throughout the morning, with the professional wheelchair division being the earliest, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pro women begin at 9:20 a.m. ET, and the pro men begin at 9:50 p.m. ET. Details on all the start times are available here.
If you’re a cord-cutter looking to live stream coverage of the race, you have a few options, but you may need either a pay-TV login or a subscription to a standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up some choices below.
- Local live stream: ABC7 will broadcast the race in the Tri-State area, and you can stream it either via ABC7NY.com or through the ABC mobile app. You’ll need login credentials to a cable or satellite provider, unfortunately. Coverage goes from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.
- National live stream: ESPN2 will broadcast the race for people around the country. If you have a cable login, you can use the ESPN app or website. A number of standalone streaming services also offer ESPNs, including PS Vue, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Now. Some of these services are offering free trials, and they’re easy to cancel.
- Live runner tracking: You can track individual runners and stay up to date on their progress by visiting the “live results” website. The site also includes leaderboards and map tracking. The tracking feature works on mobile devices and even offers unofficial results right after the race. Find it here.