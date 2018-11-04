NYC Marathon 2018 live stream: How to watch the race and track runners without a TV

Fall is in the air, and that means the race is on in Gotham. The TCS New York City Marathon takes place this morning (Sunday, November 4), with runners beginning at Staten Island and continuing 26.2 miles through all five boroughs before finishing at the south end of Central Park. You can find the full route map here .

The races start at various times throughout the morning, with the professional wheelchair division being the earliest, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pro women begin at 9:20 a.m. ET, and the pro men begin at 9:50 p.m. ET. Details on all the start times are available here.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to live stream coverage of the race, you have a few options, but you may need either a pay-TV login or a subscription to a standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up some choices below.